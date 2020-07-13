Child attending summer camp at Camp Eastman tests positive for coronavirus

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y.(WROC) — A child attending summer camp at Camp Eastman in Irondequoit has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter from the Irondequoit Department of Recreation, officials confirmed the child attended an “older camp” program and was last at Camp Eastman on Monday, July 6.

Campers were split into groups of 10 children or less and only two counselors per group. According to the Irondequoit Department of Recreation, it is unlikely that that child contracted the virus at camp due to the circumstances and timing.

“The safety of our campers is paramount. The State put in place very strict guidelines for us to follow, which we take very seriously. This includes isolated clusters of campers, thorough sanitation, keeping the kids outdoors as often as possible, and keeping them separate if they need to be brought indoors due to inclement weather,” Seeley said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

All children in the group with the camper that has tested positive are being notified by the town of Irondequoit.