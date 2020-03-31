Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials announced the ninth COVID-19 death in Monroe County Tuesday

There are now 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday.

Of the 300 confirmed cases, 57 have required hospital treatment and 24 of those patients are in an ICU.

Officials say at this time, 76 have been resolved and released from isolation.

To date, there are 338 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine and 168 in isolation.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 9,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York , bringing the statewide total to 75,795.

Of the 75,795 cases, 10,929 people have required hospitalization with 2,710 patients in the ICU. To date, 4,975 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals. So far, there have been 1,550 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, up from 1,218 reported Monday.

With more than 75,000 cases, New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic throughout the United States. New Jersey is No. 2 in confirmed cases with 16,636 and California is No. 3 with 7,421.

The virus is beginning to spread in counties throughout Western New York as well. Both Genesee and Livingston Counties reported their first COVID-19 deaths.

In and around Buffalo, Erie County has eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 462 confirmed cases.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

