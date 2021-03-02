99 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is fewest single-day increase since Nov. 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

It was the first single-day increase of less than 100 new cases for Monroe County since November 3, 2020 (69).

The county is now averaging 139 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,137.

Officials say 187 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 34% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: