99 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is fewest single-day increase since Nov. 3

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

It was the first single-day increase of less than 100 new cases for Monroe County since November 3, 2020 (69).

The county is now averaging 139 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,137.

Officials say 187 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 34% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
4Male under 10
5Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
14Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
9Female in 30s
5Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
7Female in her 50s
6Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
2Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
99TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss