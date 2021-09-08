99 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.2% average positivity rate

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 145 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.2%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 179 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 48 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays, but this week’s report was delayed by a day due to the Labor Day holiday. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on Tuesday, 453,073 county residents are fully vaccinated and 484,419 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.2% of the county population.