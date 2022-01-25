967 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 741 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 967 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 366 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 601 new positive at-home tests reported.

With the total of new cases from the past two days (437 Monday, 742 Sunday), it’s the first time since December 27 that Monroe County reported less than 1,000 new cases in three consecutive days.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,090 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 741 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 113 in an ICU, up 27 and 2, respectively, since Monday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.

