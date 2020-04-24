96 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,217 confirmed cases, 100 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 96 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 1,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,217 cases, 100 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 10,778 tests with 9,561 coming back negative.

There are currently 570 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 263 in isolation.

Officials say there are 585 active cases in Monroe County, and 536 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

