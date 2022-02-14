ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The county reported 11 deaths Monday, which happened between February 1 and February 8.

To date, 1,753 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say there were 53 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, along with 42 positive home tests. 146 new cases were reported on Saturday, and 166 on Sunday.

As of Monday, the county is now averaging 243 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 404 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 526,475 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70.9% of the county’s population — 279,400 people have received a booster dose.