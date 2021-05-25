94 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, it was the first time since early March of this year that Monroe County reported less than 100 new cases on consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 124 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 171 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 42 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 362,983 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 415,108 have received at least one dose — 55.9% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: