94 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, it was the first time since early March of this year that Monroe County reported less than 100 new cases on consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 124 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 171 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 42 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 362,983 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 415,108 have received at least one dose — 55.9% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
7Male under 10
8Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
13Female in her 20s
13Male in his 20s
7Female in 30s
3Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
9Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
94TOTAL NEW CASES

