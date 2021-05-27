93 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, 94 Tuesday, and 86 on Wednesday, it was the first time since late October that Monroe County reported fewer than 100 new cases on four consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 105 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.5%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 169 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 366,676 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 418,683 have received at least one dose — 56.4% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
3Male under 10
7Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
14Female in 30s
6Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
6Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
93TOTAL NEW CASES

