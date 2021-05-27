93 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, 94 Tuesday, and 86 on Wednesday, it was the first time since late October that Monroe County reported fewer than 100 new cases on four consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 105 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.5%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 169 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 41 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 366,676 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 418,683 have received at least one dose — 56.4% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: