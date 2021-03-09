92 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 115 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

County officials reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,166. Those newly reported deaths happened on December 12, and between February 27 and March 3.

Officials say 146 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 43 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: