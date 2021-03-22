91 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 135 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.7%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194.
Officials say 129 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 25 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 106,270 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 216,594 people in the county have received at least one dose — 29.2% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|4
|Female 10-19
|8
|Male 10-19
|12
|Female in her 20s
|9
|Male in his 20s
|7
|Female in 30s
|4
|Male in his 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|5
|Male in his 40s
|14
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|2
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|91
|TOTAL NEW CASES