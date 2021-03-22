91 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 135 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.7%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194.

Officials say 129 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 25 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 106,270 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 216,594 people in the county have received at least one dose — 29.2% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
4Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
12Female in her 20s
9Male in his 20s
7Female in 30s
4Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
91TOTAL NEW CASES

