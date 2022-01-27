900 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 716 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 900 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials say there were 609 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 291 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,011 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 716 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 107 in an ICU, down 22, and 3 respectively since Wednesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.