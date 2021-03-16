90 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate 1.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 90 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 112 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,183.

Officials say 148 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 39 in an ICU.

According to the country health department, 25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say this percentage of population vaccinated metric will be updated every Monday going forward.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
2Male under 10
7Female 10-19
13Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
7Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
5Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
90TOTAL NEW CASES

