90 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate 1.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 90 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 112 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,183.

Officials say 148 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 39 in an ICU.

According to the country health department, 25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say this percentage of population vaccinated metric will be updated every Monday going forward.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: