9 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 13 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Wednesday. This latest update marks nine straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county, the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11.

To date, officials report 5,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 13 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 5,019 cases, 40 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The 3-day average of daily total tests taken in Monroe County is currently at 1,946 tests per day. There have been 142,188 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 137,169 coming back negative.

At this time 2,749 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 231 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 367 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,363 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: