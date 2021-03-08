89 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, fewest regional hospitalizations since Nov. 12

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It was the fewest new cases in a single day for Monroe County since November 3 (69).

The county is now averaging 116 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,159.

Officials say 156 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 43 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional hospitalizations since November 12 (150).

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 36% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
3Male under 10
9Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
6Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
6Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
89TOTAL NEW CASES

