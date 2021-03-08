89 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, fewest regional hospitalizations since Nov. 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It was the fewest new cases in a single day for Monroe County since November 3 (69).

The county is now averaging 116 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,159.

Officials say 156 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 43 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional hospitalizations since November 12 (150).

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 36% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: