88 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,130 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 88 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 56 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,130 cases, 98 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 9,958 tests with 8,248 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 500 active cases in our community and 488 people have recovered from the virus. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo named Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Antibody testing has begun in Monroe County. Wegmans officials say that five of its locations were among the grocery stores where nurses from the New York State Department of Health conducted tests on Sunday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.