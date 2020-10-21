86 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single day increase since May 19

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest single day increase for the county since May 19 (95).

Officials say there were no new virus deaths reported, leaving the to-date total at 305. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

Officials say 40 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, and 10 are receiving treatment in an ICU.

According to the department of health, there are currently 493 active cases, the highest number since July 3 (506).

To date, the Monroe County Department of Health has reported 219,949 COVID-19 tests, with 213,490 coming back negative.

“Today’s increase in positive cases of COVID-19 is greater than we have experienced in some time. My team and I are working through the evening to continue contact tracing of these cases. At this point, the increase appears to be partially due to a series of micro-clusters within close-knit communities, as well as the cluster at St. John Fisher College. I understand that many of us are experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we must continue to take precautions that protect the health and safety of our entire community. Thank you,” Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Mike Mendoza said in a statement Wednesday.

St. John Fisher College has reported 72 confirmed cases in just 11 days, leading them to move to remote learning for the rest of the semester.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: