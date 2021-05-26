86 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, and 94 Tuesday, it was the first time since October 29, 2020 that Monroe County reported less than 100 new cases on three consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 117 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 167 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 42 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations reported was at its lowest since April 4 (165).

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 364,495 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 416,551 have received at least one dose — 56.1% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
5Male under 10
8Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
12Female in 30s
2Male in his 30s
11Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
86TOTAL NEW CASES

