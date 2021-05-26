86 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, and 94 Tuesday, it was the first time since October 29, 2020 that Monroe County reported less than 100 new cases on three consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 117 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 167 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 42 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations reported was at its lowest since April 4 (165).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 364,495 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 416,551 have received at least one dose — 56.1% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: