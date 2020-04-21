5 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 86 total, 1,074 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 86 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 39 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,074 cases, 99 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 9,322 tests with 8,248 coming back negative.

At this time, 513 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 233 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 500 active cases in our community and 465 people have recovered from the virus.

Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo named Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Antibody testing has begun in Monroe County. Wegmans officials say that five of its locations were among the grocery stores where nurses from the New York State Department of Health conducted tests on Sunday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.