843 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 738 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 843 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 505 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 338 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,023 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 738 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 110 in an ICU, both down 3 since Tuesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.