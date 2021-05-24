81 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 24 new deaths reported, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

It was the fewest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases for the county since November 3, 2020 (69).

The county is now averaging 128 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,291.

Officials say these deaths occurred between April 29 and May 19, and it broke the county’s streak of 10 consecutive days of no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 173 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 36 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 361,476 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 413,344 have received at least one dose — 55.7% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

3Female under 10
6Male under 10
11Female 10-19
5Male 10-19
7Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
8Female in 30s
10Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
5Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
81TOTAL NEW CASES

Covid-19 County by County tracker
