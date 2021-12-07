803 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County reported Tuesday as surge continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello reported 803 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 803 new cases represents the largest single-day total for Monroe County to date, with the previous high of 746 reported on December 17, 2020.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,506 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 590 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 494 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 119 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 5, 492,235 county residents are fully vaccinated and 535,559 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.5% of the county population.