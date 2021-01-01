802 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County sets new record, 9.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 802 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase to date and just 24 hours after the county set a new record with 787 cases reported Thursday.

The county is now average 574 new cases per day over the last week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.5% — the highest figure recorded since parts of the county received an orange zone designation in late November.

There are currently 919 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 149 in an ICU, according to county officials.

According to the health department, the region has 32% available hospital capacity, and 29% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Monroe County Friday, leaving the to-date total at 592. Friday marked the second consecutive day of zero COVID-19 deaths reported for the county.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: