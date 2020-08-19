8 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 29 new cases puts county over 5,000 to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Tuesday. This latest update marks eight straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county.
Eight days with zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County is the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11.
To date, officials report 5,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 5,006 cases, 44 people are hospitalized and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 140,241 tests with 135,235 coming back negative.
At this time 2,659 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 250 are in isolation.
Officials say there are 387 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,330 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.
The ages of the new cases is as follows:
|Female under 10
|1
|Male under 10
|3
|Female 10-19
|3
|Male 10-19
|4
|Female in her 20s
|6
|Male in his 20s
|4
|Female in her 30s
|Male in his 30s
|Female in her 40s
|1
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Female in her 50s
|Male in his 50s
|2
|Female in her 60s
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|29
|TOTAL NEW CASES