8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Monroe County, keeping the to-date death toll from the virus to 295.

To date, officials report 5,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 8 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 16 people are hospitalized and four of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 283 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,752 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: