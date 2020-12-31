787 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, record single-day increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 787 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials reported 0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. The to-date total stands at 592.

The county is now averaging 532 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9%.

There are currently 940 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — including 143 in an ICU.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County’s Commissioner of Public Health, released a statement Thursday saying:

As we close out 2020, we have reason to hope. We have several vaccines that can help us end the pandemic in the coming months. However, we are not there yet. On the last day of 2020, we are reporting yet another record-breaking number of new cases. While it is premature to call this the start of a post-holiday surge, it may very well be one. Small gatherings continue to be the main reason for community spread. People are visiting their parents and grandparents. They are having a few friends over for the Bills game. If you haven’t made plans for tonight, please consider staying home. If you have a small gathering with people outside of your household, keep it outside. Wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Be safe so we all can have a healthy and happy New Year.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 29% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: