780 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since Friday, 2 new deaths, 3.9% average positivity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and two new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays, but this week’s update was delayed due to the holiday. To date, 1,414 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Tuesday was the first Monroe County COVID-19 update since Friday, and health department officials reported there were 180 new cases Monday, 240 Sunday, and 165 Saturday.

The county is now averaging 216 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 241 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 54 are in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 430,301 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,377 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 74.6% of the eligible county population.