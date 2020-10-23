78 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, most active cases since June

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 78 new cases Friday. There have been 212 new cases reported in the past three days.

Officials say there were no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 306.

There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases, Monroe County’s highest active case level since June 17.

Officials say there are already 47 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus. Ten people are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of Friday’s new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
2Male under 10
6Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
12Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
78TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss