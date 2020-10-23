78 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, most active cases since June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 78 new cases Friday. There have been 212 new cases reported in the past three days.

Officials say there were no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 306.

There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases, Monroe County’s highest active case level since June 17.

Officials say there are already 47 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus. Ten people are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of Friday’s new cases are as follows: