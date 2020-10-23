78 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, most active cases since June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 78 new cases Friday. There have been 212 new cases reported in the past three days.
Officials say there were no new virus deaths in the county, leaving the to-date total at 306.
There are currently 529 active COVID-19 cases, Monroe County’s highest active case level since June 17.
Officials say there are already 47 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus. Ten people are receiving treatment in an ICU.
Ages of Friday’s new cases are as follows:
|1
|Female under 10
|2
|Male under 10
|6
|Female 10-19
|11
|Male 10-19
|9
|Female in her 20s
|12
|Male in his 20s
|4
|Female in her 30s
|3
|Male in his 30s
|8
|Female in her 40s
|4
|Male in his 40s
|3
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|2
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|78
|TOTAL NEW CASES