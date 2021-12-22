Omicron variant found in Monroe County: ‘It was simply a matter of time’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 754 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and said the Omicron variant had officially arrived.

“Today, the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Monroe County by researchers at UR Medicine Labs laboratory,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released on Monday showed that Omicron likely accounts for as many as 73% of all current COVID cases nationally — it was simply a matter of time before the Omicron variant arrived in Monroe County.”

Bello said more information about the local Omicron situation would come during a press conference Thursday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,550 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 479 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 502 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 20, 506,922 county residents are fully vaccinated and 547,237 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 83.9% of the county’s 18+ population.

Full statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

These results underscore the need for residents to keep following common sense guidelines throughout the holiday season to protect themselves and their loved ones. Vaccination remains our top protection against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID, and boosters are especially important to help protect against Omicron. We continue to encourage people to Vax-Boost-Mask when in indoor public spaces and get a COVID-19 test if symptoms develop. Even if you are vaccinated, masking is the most effective way of limiting infections, particularly over the holiday season. In addition, we encourage people to:

Wear a mask while indoors

Get vaccinated and a booster

Stay home if you feel ill

Get tested before gathering with others or traveling over the holidays

There will be more details tomorrow from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and the Chief Medical Officers of Strong Hospital and Rochester Regional Health.