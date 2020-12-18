736 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, highest single-day increase to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 736 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The number of new cases reported Friday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date — breaking Thursday’s record of 729.

The seven-day rolling average for Monroe County is now 647 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.9%.

Officials reported 0 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. Monroe County’s to-date total stands at 429.

Officials say 746 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 132 in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%. The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

In the state’s surge and flex program for the hospitals, a red zone will be designated if that region reaches critical hospital capacity. Critical hospital capacity, defined by the governor’s office, is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks.”

Ages of the new cases are as follows: