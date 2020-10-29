73 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County reported Thursday, 1 new death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials also reported 1 new virus death, bringing the county’s to-date total to 73.

There are currently 57 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in an ICU.

There are currently 3,043 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 667 in isolation.

Officials say there are 588 active cases of COVID-19 in the county currently — the highest since mid-June — and 6,057 have recovered since March.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
4Male under 10
2Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
7Male in his 20s
1Other in 20s
7Female in her 30s
6Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
73TOTAL NEW CASES

Earlier Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a briefing with media to give an update on the county’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

