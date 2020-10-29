73 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County reported Thursday, 1 new death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Officials also reported 1 new virus death, bringing the county’s to-date total to 73.
There are currently 57 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in an ICU.
There are currently 3,043 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 667 in isolation.
Officials say there are 588 active cases of COVID-19 in the county currently — the highest since mid-June — and 6,057 have recovered since March.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|Female under 10
|4
|Male under 10
|2
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|9
|Female in her 20s
|7
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Other in 20s
|7
|Female in her 30s
|6
|Male in his 30s
|7
|Female in her 40s
|9
|Male in his 40s
|6
|Female in her 50s
|5
|Male in his 50s
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|73
|TOTAL NEW CASES
Earlier Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a briefing with media to give an update on the county’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.