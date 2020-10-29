73 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County reported Thursday, 1 new death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials also reported 1 new virus death, bringing the county’s to-date total to 73.

There are currently 57 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in an ICU.

There are currently 3,043 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 667 in isolation.

Officials say there are 588 active cases of COVID-19 in the county currently — the highest since mid-June — and 6,057 have recovered since March.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

Female under 10 4 Male under 10 2 Female 10-19 1 Male 10-19 9 Female in her 20s 7 Male in his 20s 1 Other in 20s 7 Female in her 30s 6 Male in his 30s 7 Female in her 40s 9 Male in his 40s 6 Female in her 50s 5 Male in his 50s Female in her 60s 4 Male in his 60s 1 Female in her 70s 1 Male in his 70s 1 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 73 TOTAL NEW CASES

Earlier Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a briefing with media to give an update on the county’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.