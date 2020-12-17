729 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, highest single-day increase to date

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 729 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The number of new cases reported Thursday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date — breaking Wednesday’s record of 680.

The seven-day rolling average for Monroe County is now 634 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.8%.

Officials reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 429.

Officials say 736 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 28%. The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

17Female under 10
11Male under 10
32Female 10-19
25Male 10-19
68Female in her 20s
56Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
1Blank in 20s
53Female in her 30s
65Male in his 30s
50Female in her 40s
46Male in his 40s
1Blank in 40s
54Female in 50s
52Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
1Blank in 50s
40Female in her 60s
43Male in his 60s
26Female in her 70s
16Male in his 70s
22Female in her 80s
21Male in his 80s
24Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
729TOTAL NEW CASES

