729 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, highest single-day increase to date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 729 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The number of new cases reported Thursday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date — breaking Wednesday’s record of 680.

The seven-day rolling average for Monroe County is now 634 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.8%.

Officials reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 429.

Officials say 736 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in the ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 28%. The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: