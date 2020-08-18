7 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 29 new cases reported Tuesday

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Monday. Tuesday’s update marks seven straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county.

Seven days with zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County is the county’s longest such streak since the first reported case on March 11.

To date, officials report 4,977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,977 cases, 42 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 138,490 tests with 133,513 coming back negative.

At this time 2,611 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 260 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 388 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,300 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
1Male under 10
4Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
1Non-Binary 10-19
4Female in her 20s
6Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
1Non-Binary in 30s
1Male in his 30s
 Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
29TOTAL NEW CASES

