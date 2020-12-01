7.32% positivity rate in Monroe County’s COVID-19 orange zone, 6.81% in yellow zone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s COVID-19 orange zone now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.32%, and the yellow zone’s rate is 6.81%, according to an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Tuesday.

Both zones saw increases from Monday when the orange zone’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.04% and the yellow zone was 6.44%.

The seven-day positivity rates for Monroe County’s orange and yellow zones have seen steady increases over the past nine days, according to the governor’s office:

Date Orange zone Yellow zone 11/23 4.26% 3.49% 11/24 4.49% 3.47% 11/25 4.72% 3.72% 11/26 4.99% 4.06% 11/27 5.46% 4.39% 11/28 5.79% 4.90% 11/29 6.59% 5.62% 11/30 7.04% 6.44% 12/1 7.32% 6.81%

If the increasing trends continue, the orange zone — which includes parts of the City of Rochester, plus portions of Irondequoit, Brighton and Gates — could soon be upgraded to a red zone, and the yellow zone — which encompasses most of Monroe County — could be upgraded to orange. These zone designations would add new restrictions and rules aimed at restricting the spread of the virus.

According to the New York state guidelines, both zones would need to decrease the rolling seven day positivity rate to avoid a zone designation upgrade:

During a Monday briefing, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner said the community is at a “tipping point in this crisis,” after more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county in just a four-day span.

“Today we will be reporting 541 new COVID-19 cases in our community, and 11 new deaths,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Make no mistake, this disease is real. Our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers, our ICU statistics are increasing faster than they ever have in the past. We are at a tipping point in this crisis.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also at an all time high, along with active cases.

Tuesday’s statewide data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,774 (+242)

– 3,774 (+242) Patients Newly Admitted – 502

– 502 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 718 (+37)

– 718 (+37) Number ICU with Intubation – 348 (+23)

– 348 (+23) Total Discharges – 85,808 (+252)

– 85,808 (+252) Deaths – 66

– 66 Total Deaths – 26,816

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.4% 3.7% 4.7% 3.47% Central New York 6.9% 4.2% 5.5% 5.05% Finger Lakes 6.6% 6.6% 6.4% 6.24% Long Island 4.1% 4.5% 4.7% 3.91% Mid-Hudson 4.9% 5.1% 5.3% 4.72% Mohawk Valley 5.1% 4.6% 5.6% 4.47% New York City 3.4% 3.9% 4.1% 3.12% North Country 2.4% 3.0% 4.6% 2.89% Southern Tier 4.1% 3.8% 4.9% 2.69% Western New York 7.2% 7.4% 9.0% 7.29%

Bello and Dr. Mendoza will join Rep. Joe Morelle Tuesday for a coronavirus town hall on News 8.