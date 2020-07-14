6th straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 47 new confirmed cases, 62 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the sixth straight day, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Tuesday. The last increase was Wednesday of last week and the total virus death toll to date in Monroe County remains at 277.

Officials report there have been 4,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 47 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,059 cases, 62 people are hospitalized and five of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 89,692 tests with 85,633 coming back negative.

At this time 1,132 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 316 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 426 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,356 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Of age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: