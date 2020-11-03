69 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average at 96 cases per day

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 96, according to county officials.

Officials say there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number since June 14 (847).

There were no new virus deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the to-date toll at 307 in Monroe County.

Officials say hospitalization numbers will be updated Wednesday.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
1Male under 10
2Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
5Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
7Female in her 30s
9Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
69TOTAL NEW CASES

