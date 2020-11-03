69 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average at 96 cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 96, according to county officials.

Officials say there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number since June 14 (847).

There were no new virus deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the to-date toll at 307 in Monroe County.

Officials say hospitalization numbers will be updated Wednesday.

Ages of the new cases is as follows: