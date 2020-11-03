69 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average at 96 cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The seven-day rolling average is 96, according to county officials.
Officials say there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number since June 14 (847).
There were no new virus deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the to-date toll at 307 in Monroe County.
Officials say hospitalization numbers will be updated Wednesday.
Ages of the new cases is as follows:
|Female under 10
|1
|Male under 10
|2
|Female 10-19
|3
|Male 10-19
|5
|Female in her 20s
|8
|Male in his 20s
|7
|Female in her 30s
|9
|Male in his 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|2
|Male in his 40s
|3
|Female in her 50s
|9
|Male in his 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|69
|TOTAL NEW CASES