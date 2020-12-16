23 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 new cases, both are single-day record increases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 680 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The number of new cases reported Wednesday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date. The previous record was 678 set on December 10.

The seven-day rolling average for Monroe County is now 627 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.8%, up from Tuesday’s 8.7%.

Officials reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 413. Wednesday was the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 deaths reported for Monroe County to-date.

Officials say 743 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 144 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations from the virus is the highest figure reported since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

26Female under 10
19Male under 10
1Non-binary under 10
27Female 10-19
30Male 10-19
53Female in her 20s
58Male in his 20s
57Female in her 30s
42Male in his 30s
53Female in her 40s
39Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
56Female in 50s
46Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
38Female in her 60s
45Male in his 60s
22Female in her 70s
21Male in his 70s
1Non-binary in 70s
1Blank in 70s
19Female in her 80s
9Male in his 80s
10Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
1Non-binary in 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
680TOTAL NEW CASES

