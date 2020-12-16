23 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 new cases, both are single-day record increases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 680 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The number of new cases reported Wednesday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date. The previous record was 678 set on December 10.

The seven-day rolling average for Monroe County is now 627 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.8%, up from Tuesday’s 8.7%.

Officials reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 413. Wednesday was the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 deaths reported for Monroe County to-date.

Officials say 743 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 144 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations from the virus is the highest figure reported since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

26 Female under 10 19 Male under 10 1 Non-binary under 10 27 Female 10-19 30 Male 10-19 53 Female in her 20s 58 Male in his 20s 57 Female in her 30s 42 Male in his 30s 53 Female in her 40s 39 Male in his 40s 1 Non-binary in 40s 56 Female in 50s 46 Male in his 50s 1 Blank in 50s 38 Female in her 60s 45 Male in his 60s 22 Female in her 70s 21 Male in his 70s 1 Non-binary in 70s 1 Blank in 70s 19 Female in her 80s 9 Male in his 80s 10 Female in her 90s 4 Male in his 90s 1 Non-binary in 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 680 TOTAL NEW CASES

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.