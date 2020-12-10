678 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, positivity rate climbs to 8.62%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 678 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new record for the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The previous record was 671, set last Friday.

With Thursday’s update, Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average of 581 new cases per day, and the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.62%, up from Wednesday’s 8.31%, and the highest it’s been since the number started being reported regularly.

Officials say there are currently 604 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 114 in an ICU.

Officials also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 373.

There are currently 4,735 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County.

Active cases, and regional hospitalizations are both at all-time highs since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: