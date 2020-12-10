678 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, positivity rate climbs to 8.62%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 678 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new record for the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The previous record was 671, set last Friday.

With Thursday’s update, Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average of 581 new cases per day, and the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.62%, up from Wednesday’s 8.31%, and the highest it’s been since the number started being reported regularly.

Officials say there are currently 604 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 114 in an ICU.

Officials also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 373.

There are currently 4,735 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County.

Active cases, and regional hospitalizations are both at all-time highs since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

15Female under 10
21Male under 10
31Female 10-19
41Male 10-19
76Female in her 20s
51Male in his 20s
49Female in her 30s
47Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
38Female in her 40s
44Male in his 40s
2Non-binary in 40s
55Female in 50s
44Male in his 50s
27Female in her 60s
40Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
25Female in her 70s
25Male in his 70s
24Blank in 70s
7Female in her 80s
6Male in his 80s
8Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
678TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss