                                                 
January 16 2021 08:00 pm

676 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 7.5%

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 676 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Officials also reported no new deaths, keeping the county’s total to 766 to date.

Monroe County is now averaging 538 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.5%, the lowest number reported since December 8 (7.45%).

Health officials say 793 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 152 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

22Female under 10
18Male under 10
32Female 10-19
40Male 10-19
51Female in her 20s
59Male in his 20s
2Non-binary in 20s
66Female in 30s
36Male in his 30s
37Female in her 40s
44Male in his 40s
61Female in her 50s
43Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
39Female in her 60s
36Male in his 60s
21Female in her 70s
27Male in his 70s
17Female in her 80s
8Male in his 80s
13Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
676TOTAL NEW CASES

