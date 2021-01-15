676 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate drops to 7.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 676 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Officials also reported no new deaths, keeping the county’s total to 766 to date.

Monroe County is now averaging 538 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.5%, the lowest number reported since December 8 (7.45%).

Health officials say 793 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 152 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: