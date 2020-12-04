671 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 574 new cases per day and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County to 7.17%.

Officials say there were three new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 350.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 480 people in the Finger Lakes Region were hospitalized. Of those patients, 101 of them are in ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: