671 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 574 new cases per day and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County to 7.17%.
Officials say there were three new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 350.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 480 people in the Finger Lakes Region were hospitalized. Of those patients, 101 of them are in ICU.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|22
|Female under 10
|18
|Male under 10
|45
|Female 10-19
|41
|Male 10-19
|60
|Female in her 20s
|48
|Male in his 20s
|2
|Blank in 20s
|51
|Female in her 30s
|52
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Blank in 30s
|53
|Female in her 40s
|50
|Male in his 40s
|50
|Female in her 50s
|38
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Blank in 50s
|27
|Female in her 60s
|28
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Blank in 60s
|31
|Female in her 70s
|25
|Male in his 70s
|9
|Female in her 80s
|5
|Male in his 80s
|7
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|671
|TOTAL NEW CASES