671 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 574 new cases per day and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County to 7.17%.

Officials say there were three new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 350.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 480 people in the Finger Lakes Region were hospitalized. Of those patients, 101 of them are in ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

22Female under 10
18Male under 10
45Female 10-19
41Male 10-19
60Female in her 20s
48Male in his 20s
2Blank in 20s
51Female in her 30s
52Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
53Female in her 40s
50Male in his 40s
50Female in her 50s
38Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
27Female in her 60s
28Male in his 60s
2Blank in 60s
31Female in her 70s
25Male in his 70s
9Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
7Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
671TOTAL NEW CASES

