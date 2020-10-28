66 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6th straight day of zero virus deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials reported zero new virus deaths, the sixth straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County as the to-date toll remains at 306 since March.

There are currently 59 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 13 in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 2,899 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 628 are in isolation

Officials say there are 553 active cases of COVID-19 while 6,020 have recovered since March.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
1Male under 10
5Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
11Female in her 20s
6Male in his 20s
5Female in her 30s
5Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
8Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
66TOTAL NEW CASES

