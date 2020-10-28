66 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6th straight day of zero virus deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials reported zero new virus deaths, the sixth straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County as the to-date toll remains at 306 since March.

There are currently 59 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 13 in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 2,899 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 628 are in isolation

Officials say there are 553 active cases of COVID-19 while 6,020 have recovered since March.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: