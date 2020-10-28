66 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6th straight day of zero virus deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Officials reported zero new virus deaths, the sixth straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County as the to-date toll remains at 306 since March.
There are currently 59 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 13 in the ICU.
As of Wednesday, 2,899 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 628 are in isolation
Officials say there are 553 active cases of COVID-19 while 6,020 have recovered since March.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|Female under 10
|1
|Male under 10
|5
|Female 10-19
|2
|Male 10-19
|11
|Female in her 20s
|6
|Male in his 20s
|5
|Female in her 30s
|5
|Male in his 30s
|5
|Female in her 40s
|2
|Male in his 40s
|8
|Female in her 50s
|4
|Male in his 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|3
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|66
|TOTAL NEW CASES