6,558 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 3 days, 679 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,174 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Officials say there were 955 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 219 new positive at-home tests reported.

According to the health department, there were 2,103 new cases reported Sunday, and 3,281 new cases reported Saturday.

County officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Monday. To date, 1,614 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, officials say.

The county is now averaging 2,691 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.6%.

Officials say 679 people in the Finger Lakes region are now hospitalized with the virus, including 110 in an ICU. The amount of regional hospitalizations increased by 148 since last Monday.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 556,286 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.8% of the county 18+ population.

Monroe County also set a new record again this week with the most new cases recorded among school age children, smashing last week’s record that represented a significant spike in cases for that demographic.

According to county officials, from the week of January 3 through January 9, there were 2,761 new positive cases in the 12-18 age group and 1,951 in the 5-11 age group: