645 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 8.34% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
That brings the county’s seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate to 8.34%, down from Thursday’s 8.62%.
Officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 379.
There are currently 611 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 110 in the ICU.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|13
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|35
|Female 10-19
|38
|Male 10-19
|56
|Female in her 20s
|52
|Male in his 20s
|64
|Female in her 30s
|39
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Blank in 30s
|39
|Female in her 40s
|34
|Male in his 40s
|49
|Female in 50s
|46
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Blank in 50s
|41
|Female in her 60s
|37
|Male in his 60s
|12
|Female in her 70s
|16
|Male in his 70s
|21
|Female in her 80s
|17
|Male in his 80s
|14
|Female in her 90s
|8
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|645
|TOTAL NEW CASES