645 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 8.34% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

That brings the county’s seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate to 8.34%, down from Thursday’s 8.62%.

Officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 379.

There are currently 611 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 110 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: