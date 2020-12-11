645 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 8.34% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

That brings the county’s seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate to 8.34%, down from Thursday’s 8.62%.

Officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 379.

There are currently 611 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 110 in the ICU.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

13Female under 10
12Male under 10
35Female 10-19
38Male 10-19
56Female in her 20s
52Male in his 20s
64Female in her 30s
39Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
39Female in her 40s
34Male in his 40s
49Female in 50s
46Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
41Female in her 60s
37Male in his 60s
12Female in her 70s
16Male in his 70s
21Female in her 80s
17Male in his 80s
14Female in her 90s
8Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
645TOTAL NEW CASES

