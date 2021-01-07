64 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 461 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 461 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Monroe County is now averaging 555 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.6%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero 64 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 685. Officials say the deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

Health officials say 916 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 150 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 25% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: