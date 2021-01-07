                                                 
January 09 2021 01:05 pm

64 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 461 new cases

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 461 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Monroe County is now averaging 555 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.6%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero 64 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 685. Officials say the deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

Health officials say 916 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 150 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 25% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

12Female under 10
9Male under 10
39Female 10-19
33Male 10-19
51Female in her 20s
28Male in his 20s
28Female in 30s
35Male in his 30s
2Non-binary in 30s
36Female in her 40s
21Male in his 40s
46Female in her 50s
32Male in his 50s
1Blank in 50s
30Female in her 60s
14Male in his 60s
15Female in her 70s
9Male in his 70s
9Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
5Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
461TOTAL NEW CASES

