64 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 970 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 64 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 970 cases, 96 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier this week, at a News 8 COVID-19 town hall, Monroe County Publish Health Commissioner says we were “reaching a plateau” with the virus in our community, and recent local hospitalization trends reflect that.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 8,300 tests with 7,330 coming back negative.

At this time, 524 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 209 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 497 active cases in our community and 409 people have recovered from the virus. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

With 630 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, New York’s total death toll is now 12,804 to date, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Friday’s daily briefing. There are also now more than 220,000 confirmed cases throughout the state.

