1,093 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend, positivity rate climbs to 10.1%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 639 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the county over 1,000 new cases this weekend after 454 new cases were reported Saturday.

Monroe County is now averaging 618 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate has climbed to 10.1%, the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the fourth straight day, officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the county, leaving the to-date total at 592.

Health officials say 879 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 134 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 27% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: