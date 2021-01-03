1,093 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend, positivity rate climbs to 10.1%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 639 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the county over 1,000 new cases this weekend after 454 new cases were reported Saturday.

Monroe County is now averaging 618 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate has climbed to 10.1%, the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the fourth straight day, officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the county, leaving the to-date total at 592.

Health officials say 879 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 134 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 27% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
13Male under 10
33Female 10-19
39Male 10-19
61Female in her 20s
54Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
1Blank in 20s
48Female in 30s
47Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
39Female in her 40s
27Male in his 40s
62Female in 50s
41Male in his 50s
48Female in her 60s
34Male in his 60s
29Female in her 70s
13Male in his 70s
18Female in her 80s
6Male in his 80s
11Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
639TOTAL NEW CASES

