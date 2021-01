ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 631 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 9.5 percent.

Health officials say the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 625 new cases per day.

According to health officials, 114 of the new cases are among those in their 30s. Seventy-six of the new cases are those ages 10-19.