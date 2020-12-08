627 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 new deaths, 7.45% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 627 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 580 new cases per day.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.45%, up from 7.3% reported Monday.

Health department officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 357.

Officials say 576 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 102 in an ICU.

The number of regional hospitalizations is the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

The increase in hospitalization reduced the region’s capacity of available hospital beds to 28%, down from 30% Monday, according to a Tuesday update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

As of Monday, regional hospital capacity became the primary criteria for if an area would receive a red zone designation from the state government.

Officials say there are currently 4,054 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
19Male under 10
32Female 10-19
43Male 10-19
1Non-binary 10-19
1Not given 10-19
52Female in her 20s
44Male in his 20s
3Non-binary in 20s
1Unknown in 20s
67Female in her 30s
39Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
44Female in her 40s
30Male in his 40s
2Non-binary in 40s
44Female in her 50s
40Male in his 50s
33Female in her 60s
27Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
27Female in her 70s
20Male in his 70s
17Female in her 80s
11Male in his 80s
15Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
1Unknown age
627TOTAL NEW CASES

