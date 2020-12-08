627 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 new deaths, 7.45% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 627 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 580 new cases per day.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.45%, up from 7.3% reported Monday.

Health department officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 357.

Officials say 576 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 102 in an ICU.

The number of regional hospitalizations is the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

The increase in hospitalization reduced the region’s capacity of available hospital beds to 28%, down from 30% Monday, according to a Tuesday update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

As of Monday, regional hospital capacity became the primary criteria for if an area would receive a red zone designation from the state government.

Officials say there are currently 4,054 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: