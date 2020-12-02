625 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, record highs for new cases, active cases, hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 625 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 472 new cases per day.

Health department officials report that the countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 6.47%. As of Wednesday, the orange zone in Monroe County had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.94% and the yellow zone was 6.42%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

There are currently 461 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 83 in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations is the highest it’s ever been and the number in the ICU increased by 15 from 24 hours prior.

Officials reported no new virus deaths Wednesday, leaving Monroe County’s to-date total at 328.

There are currently 3,571 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the highest number yet for the pandemic locally, and the seventh straight day that record has been broken.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: