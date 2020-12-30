625 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 33 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 625 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 592. The 33 deaths reported Wednesday happened between December 16 and December 29.

The county is now averaging 512 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.6%.

There are currently 959 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — including 140 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 29% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: